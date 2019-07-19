Former MP Joyce Lay ‘kicked’ and ‘pelted’ on Twitter over job ad

Former Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Lay became the recipient of harsh criticism on Twitter requesting for the services of artists and asking to pay them with exposure.

Ms Lay posted on Twitter that she was looking for a good artist to create logos for three of her enterprises.

These included a logo for Joyce Lay foundation, This Is Art limited and Pearl Intercom limited.

Interested parties were to post their works on Twitter and tag her.

She will pick the artwork with the most likes and post it on her Instagram page.

“I need 3 best logos. 1. Joyce Lay Foundation 2. This is Art Ltd 3. Pearl Intercon Ltd I’ll pick the one with the most likes. Post will be on IG too #TwendeKazi,” tweeted Ms Lay.

Many were that the former MP was inviting ideas for her logos free of charge with only the promise of exposure to artists.

Artists on Twitter expressed their anger towards at the offer albeit artistically.

This request found me in a moment of inspiration. Here’s my completely original design. I have combined all three names for efficiency. If you’ve seen one company, you’ve seen them all. Please Like and RT. Thank you. #Blessed #Humbled#TwendeKazi pic.twitter.com/9fQLkb6gSJ — Uncle Mbambambi (@ItsMugambi) July 18, 2019

No brief. No budget. The only criteria is getting the most RTs For intellectual labour. Parliament and its sitting allowances does do a thing on the mind — mwanaume.com (@MarigaThoithi) July 18, 2019

And just to be proactive, I have included some branded merchandise to further show my commitment to this project. Kindly notice the detailing and personal touch. Please RT. cc @Thuxedo pic.twitter.com/cyCvMstlAB — Ninja Samurai 忍者侍 (@verbstract) July 18, 2019

you need something to be done for you for free? get serious. where do people get this entitlement from thinking other people's time and energy has no value. — julishwa (@julishwa) July 18, 2019