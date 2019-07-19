Join our WhatsApp Channel
Former MP Joyce Lay ‘kicked’ and ‘pelted’ on Twitter over job ad

By Sylvania Ambani July 19th, 2019 1 min read

Former Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Lay became the recipient of harsh criticism on Twitter requesting for the services of artists and asking to pay them with exposure.

Ms Lay posted on Twitter that she was looking for a good artist to create logos for three of her enterprises.

These included a logo for Joyce Lay foundation, This Is Art limited and Pearl Intercom limited.

Interested parties were to post their works on Twitter and tag her.

She will pick the artwork with the most likes and post it on her Instagram page.

“I need 3 best logos. 1. Joyce Lay Foundation 2. This is Art Ltd 3. Pearl Intercon Ltd I’ll pick the one with the most likes. Post will be on IG too #TwendeKazi,” tweeted Ms Lay.

Many were that the former MP was inviting ideas for her logos free of charge with only the promise of exposure to artists.

Artists on Twitter expressed their anger towards at the offer albeit artistically.

