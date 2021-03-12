Former ‘Mother-In-Law’ actress joins ODPP as a prosecutor





Former Mother-In-Law actress Fridah Muhindi, known to many by her screen name Angie, has officially left the screen to join the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) as a prosecutor.

Ms Muhindi was among 48 newly recruited officers who graduated on Friday after three months of mandatory induction training at the Prosecution Training Institute (PTI).

She is an Advocate of the High Court.

Actress Frida Muhindi is among the graduands joining the Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions as a Prosecutor.

Away from her profession, she is a talented vocalist who is a member of a musical group Cantus Choro, a vocal ensemble that won the 2012 Most Promising Choir Award in the Kwaya reality television competition, where she sings Alto and Soprano.

During her free time, she volunteers at the Rotary Club of Lang’ata, enjoys bible study, books and public speaking and aims at providing services to local and overseas communities in need of support.

Ms Muhindi has groomed many artists, uplifting them to become household names in the entertainment industry and is a vibrant stage and screen actress.

She started acting while still in kindergarten, where she starred as the Angelic Narrator in Enthusiastic Donkey.

Apart from ‘Mother-In-Law’, she has appeared in other films and theatre plays like Backlash and she has also featured in radio productions.

In 2014, she was nominated for The Best Actress category at the Sanaa Theatre Awards after she appeared in a play called ‘Butterflies are Free’.