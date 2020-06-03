Former Miss World sues friend over Sh210K

A woman was on Wednesday charged with stealing Sh 209, 228 from former Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden.

Ashpal Boghal Ghir denied before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani of the Kibera law courts that she stole cash from Hayden on diverse dates between March 30 and April 9, 2020, at the Galleria Gardens in Karen Estate Nairobi.

She was accused of stealing Hayden’s Royal Bank of Scotland debit card.

Ghir denied the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani of Kibra law courts and pleaded to be freed on bond.

Hayden, who attended court proceedings was represented by city lawyer Cecil Miller.

Miller told the court that the two have been close friends before the incident giving rise to the criminal case against Ghir.

“There being no compelling reasons advanced by the prosecution I admit the accused to a cash bail of Sh70,000 or a bond of Sh200,000 with one surety of similar amount,” Gandani said.

The case will be mentioned on June 16 before the hearing starts on August 24.

Hayden is an Indian Actress, a model and the third Indian woman to win the title of Miss World.

The 1997 Miss World Competitions were held at the Plantation Club in BaieLazare in Seychelles.

Hayden beat 86 delegates who participated in the competition for the coveted crown to emerge the winner.