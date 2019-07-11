Former MCA kills wife and turns gun on self

At his peak, former Isukha Central MCA Richard Muchesia lived a life his constituents could only dream of.

He was flashy and distinguished himself from his former colleagues by the top-of-the-range Toyota Land Cruiser V8 he drove.

BACKFIRED BADLY

That he chose to end his life together with his wife’s thus comes as a shocker.

On Tuesday night, he shot his wife Florence Okwach and then turned his gun on himself. Police say the politician might have had differences with his wife who was an Administration Police officer.

The incident happened at their matrimonial home in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

“He used his own licensed gun, which we now have in our possession,” Kajiado North Sub-county Police Commander Joseph Mwika told the Nation.

“Investigations are still ongoing on why it happened, but we suspect the two had matrimonial differences,” he said.

Those who knew the politician closely said Mr Muchesia, who had two wives, spent his fortune in the last campaigns, hoping he would clinch the parliamentary seat, but his plans backfired badly, plunging him into a financial crisis of sorts.

When he failed to clinch the parliamentary seat, Mr Muchesia packed his bags and relocated to Nairobi to try his hand on new ventures.

COLOURFUL PARTY

Little was heard of him until news broke about the tragic incident in which he shot his wife dead and killed himself.

Back to 2013, Mr Muchesia celebrated his victory in style at his rural village by organising a colourful victory party.

The chief guest was former Kanu era Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott and then New Vision Party leader who landed in Shinyalu Constituency accompanied by aides in two helicopters. Mr Biwott died exactly two years ago today.

Mr Muchesia was the only MCA to clinch a seat on a NVP ticket in a region that was dominated by ODM and ANC. Little was known about the family of the MCA.

At social spots in Kakamega Town, Mr Muchesia would catch the attention of those around as he brandished his pistol.

While sipping his drink, the MCA would place the weapon on the table, perhaps just to send a message to those around that he was armed.

LOW PROFILE

Before venturing into politics, Mr Muchesia is reported to have made his fortune as a dealer in petroleum products.

At the Kakamega County Assembly, he took a low profile in debates and focused his attention on the Shinyalu parliamentary seat.

Villagers at his rural Shagungu home expressed shock at the incident.

“What has happened is quite unfortunate. We are praying for the family and friends during this difficult time as they mourn the death of Mr Muchesia and his wife,” said Mr Alex Khamasi, a former nominated ANC county representative.

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito said the incident had come as a shock.

“This is an unfortunate incident that has left residents of Shinyalu wondering what could have gone wrong. We pray and stand with the family as they mourn their loved ones,” said Mr Kizito.