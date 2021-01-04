Former Churchill Show comedian Njoro loses dad to cancer





Popular Churchill Show comedian Njoro is in mourning following the death of his father.

The comedian, whose real name is George Njoroge, made the sad announcement of his social media platforms.

“Am broken, totally broken. Where do I even start or what should I even do. Dad why now?? rest in peace Dad .r.i.p baba Njoro till we meet again lala salama….I loved you and will always do. .shine on your way Dad,” Njoro posted.

Fans and celebrities took to his comment section to condole with him on his father’s death.

In July last year, the comedian revealed that his dad had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The comedian and his family members had used every cent they had to cater for his hospital bill, however, he lost his long battle with cancer.

Kenyans of goodwill alongside a local non-governmental organisation helped in offsetting his father’s hospital huge bill.

“Fam, we got help. @www.projectafya.org have said they will take care of my dad’s bill, all bills watalipa. I love you fam. God is good. namjue nawapenda. Holding on there is God in heaven @projectafyta Asante. @zainabuzeddy Mungu will pay you,” he posted.

Njoro fell into hard times between 2019 and 2020 and even attempted suicide on more than two occasions after he fell into depression.

“You know, when you lose everything, you also end up losing the people you used to call your friends. I have tried to take my own life three times but by some miracle, I failed in all my attempts. It must be God’s plan but truth be told, I am not well at all,” Njoro said then.

He was checked into a rehabilitation centre and after three months he was back on his feet.