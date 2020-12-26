Join our Telegram Channel
Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru dies

By Lynette Mukami December 26th, 2020 1 min read

Retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru has passed away.

His death was announced Saturday morning by Chief Justice David Maraga.

CJ Maraga eulogised him as a steadfast public servant and humble human being.

“He brought honour to the office of the Chief Justice by ensuring that it became the indisputable custodian of integrity within the judiciary,” he said in a statement.

“The Kenya and Judiciary family have lost a steadfast public servant, a selfless professional and a humble human being,” he added.

Mr Gicheru retired on February 27, 2011 after serving in the key post for eight years.

He had taken over from former Chief Justice Bernard Chunga in 2003.

Before that, he had a long, chequered career in public service that began when he was appointed a District Officer in Wajir.

More to follow…

