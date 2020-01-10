Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba to visit Kenya

Legendary Ivorian footballer and former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba is set to visit the country soon.

In a tweet on Thursday, Drogba said he couldn’t t wait to visit and shared a video of Samburu Girls Foundation thanking him for his support.

“Hi Drogba, thank you for supporting Samburu Girls Foundation. Welcome to Kenya, we love you,” the beaming girls praised him in the short video clip.

He responded by tweeting, “Can’t wait to come visit you my Samburu girls. Josephine Kulea, can’t thank you enough for dedicating your heart for these beautiful girls. Keep up the great work.”

In response to Drogba’s message, Dr Kulea, the founder of the foundation, tweeted: “Thank you my friend Didier Drogba. Looking forward to hosting you at Samburu Girls Foundation soon. Welcome to Kenya!” The two did not reveal when the footballer would visit Kenya.

Samburu Girls Foundation was established by Dr Kulea, and is credited with saving young girls from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and forced marriages.

Dr Kulea a youth activist who runs the organisation, which addresses harmful cultural practices such as child marriages, female genital mutilation and beading (where young girls are bought beads by relatives in exchange for sex).

Since 2011, she has rescued more than 1,200 girls and through the organisation. She is supporting 331 girls to get education from primary to university level.

She has also helped reconcile some girls with their families under the reconciliation program.

Her tremendous work has been recognised widely and she has received numerous awards including: UN person of the year 2013, Head of State commendation 2012, Inspiring Woman by Gender Commission Kenya 2014, African Union Youth Hero 2015 among other prestigious awards.