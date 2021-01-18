Form three student arrested for attacking colleagues, killing guard who intervened





A Form Three student was on Sunday arrested after he attacked and killed a school guard in Vihiga county.

The 18-year-old student from Nyang’ori Boys secondary school is said to have become unruly and attacked fellow students when the guard intervened.

According to a police statement, he then turned on the guard, identified as Willy Mukonambi, and hit him on the head repeatedly using a metal rod.

He was rescued by his colleagues who together with the school nurse rushed him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu, in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The suspect has been placed in custody and will be charged with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” said the DCI.

Cases of students attacking teachers and other staff have been on the rise, after schools closed for over nine months due to Covid-19, and resumed in January.

Last week, a form two student from Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County, was arrested over an alleged plot to attack a teacher with a machete.

According to the police, the 18-year-old’s target was the school’s deputy principal, luckily he was rescued by colleagues before the student made good of his threats. The motive, however, remains unknown.

The incident came a day after another student was arrested after stabbing two teachers at Kisii High School, Kisii County.

Isaya Flora, 17, had been asked to kneel at the staffroom for reporting to class late, he refused to be punished.

He instead pounced on one of the teachers, Edwin Nyakundi, leaving him with injuries to his left shoulder, abdomen, head, and left leg.

The other victim, Elvis Maoto, sustained stab wounds on his cheeks.