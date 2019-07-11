Form Three boy commits suicide after being sent home for school fees

A Form Three student at Alara Mixed Secondary School in Ndhiwa Sub County committed suicide after he was allegedly sent home over unpaid school fees.

The body of Wycliffe Omondi, 16, was found dangling from the rooftop of his parents’ bedroom on Wednesday evening.

His parents were working in their farm in Kawanga village within Rachar Sub location when the incident happened.

According to the area assistant chief James Adika, the deceased had been sent home to collect school fees the previous day.

His parents are said to have promised to give him some money to take to school to clear part of the debt owed to the school.

ANGERED HIM

The parents left the house after giving the student part of the amount they had promised.

Mr Adika said this might have angered him and he decided to kill himself.

“The information I have is that the parents told the student that he would go back to school after they returned home from the farm. He had been given part of the fee and the rest was to be given later,” the administrator said.

The assistant chief said the parents were shocked to find their son hanging from the roof with a rope around his neck.

“My office is liaising with police to find out why exactly the student killed himself. He did not leave any clue to say why he committed suicide,” Mr Adika said.

The body was taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.