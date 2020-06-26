Form One boy kills 11-year-old girl

Police in Rachuonyo- Homa Bay county have launched investigations into the mysterious murder of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by a Form One student on Friday.

The decomposing body of Noel Adhiambo, a Grade Four pupil at Kosele Community Christian Centre, was discovered by members of her family on Sunday afternoon after she was reported missing from Friday.

She was reported missing while grazing the family livestock at a grazing field in Nduga village in Kachien North Location.

Her mother, Christine Awino said the deceased left home with her elder sister to look after cattle.

“The two girls have been actively involved in household chores. Both have been helping the family since schools were closed. They left home at 10am like they usually do,” she said.

Mr Awino, a widow, claimed her daughters were confronted by a boy in the village who insulted them over unknown reasons.

She said her elder daughter reported to her that they were attacked by the boy and his brother who is in Form One.

“After insulting my daughters, the boy ran back home and brought his elder brother who attacked the girls using rocks and a club,” Ms Awino claimed.

The deceased is reported to have run into a maize plantation as her sister ran back home to report the incident.

The two boys are said to have gone after the younger sister into the plantation where they allegedly killed her.

Adhiambo’s body was found on Sunday evening infested with ants.

By this time, the family had reported to police that the pupil had gone missing and a search had been launched.

The deceased’s mother has asked the State to ensure justice by finding the killers of her daughter.

“The reason why the children fought was baseless. They insulted each other over their appearance. But that should not have resulted in my daughter’s killing,” Ms Awino regretted.

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Essau Ochorokodi said the case has been handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI).

Mr Ochorokodi said the officers have begun collecting witness statements from those who interacted with the girl before her death.

“We have not arrested anyone at the moment. I promise the family that whoever committed the heinous act will be apprehended and changed,” the police commander said.

The family appealed to well-wishers to help them cover the cost of a postmortem at Rachuonyo South sub-county hospital mortuary.