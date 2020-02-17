Form Ni Gani? Ideathon Competition closes at Alliance Française

The Form Ni Gani? Ideathon competition came to an exciting close on the evening of Friday, February 14, at the Alliance Française grounds.

Twenty university teams which took part in the competition went home with lots of cash prizes courtesy of Form Ni Gani?

FIVE FINALISTS

The ideathon competition, which was launched in November 2019, required the different teams to create a solution for contraception that would fix Kenya’s family planning system by the year 2030. The solutions were expected to be financially achievable and have a countrywide reach across all social groups.

The top five finalists in the competition offered solutions that focused on fixing existing health systems, creating equal access to contraception and integrating technology in family planning services and provision.

The winning idea from Ahanda Olwal, a contestant from Mombasa, earned her the top prize of Sh100,000. In her teary acceptance speech, Olwal said that the deaths of three of her close friends due to abortion and childbirth complications inspired her to join the competition.

She pointed that with better and equal access to contraception, the lives of many such young women can be saved.

Each of the other four finalists were awarded a cash prize of Sh25,000. The first runners-up, Team Madikizela (USIU) won the hearts of the audience with their presentation, earning them the People’s Choice vote.

The other teams were team Dollarman Fatinato (2nd runner-up), team Campus Magazine (3rd runner-up) and team University of Nairobi Film Club (4th runner-up).

The panel of judges for the competition included Katindi Sivi-Njonjo, a policy analyst, Andrew Awiti, a strategy consultant, Nerima Wako, a political analyst and Juliani a performing artiste.

After the awards ceremony, the guests were treated to a much-awaited concert experience with different performers ranging from spoken word artistes such as Teardrops to musicians such as Kaskazini, Gravitti and Knamics.