Footballer charged with stealing heating kettle from his favourite pub

A 20 year old footballer was on Friday charged with stealing a kettle valued at Sh3, 500 at a pub in Dandora, Nairobi.

Anthony Kerore Maina is accused of stealing the kettle from Club Northlink supervisor Silvanus Melea Otieno on December 5, 2019.

The kettle is used to warm water for customers at the pub where he is a regular patron.

Maina is said to have walked in and went straight upstairs into the room where the heater was kept and made away with it.

The accused then met a suspicious Otieno who reportedly stopped him on the staircase but he turned violent resulting in a commotion.

He then reportedly wrestled the supervisor and fled but Otieno later managed to recover the kettle.

Maina was arrested on December 12 after he went to drink at the same club on Jamuhuri Day afternoon after CCTV footage was reviewed and identified him.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard from April 15, 2020.