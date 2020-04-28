Footballer begs Uhuru to bail out athletes but not through FKF

Former Kenya international Bonface Ambani has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to bail out struggling athletes whose source of income has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But then the vocal Ambani, who turned out for AFC Leopards and Tanzania’s Young Africans in his playing career, has additionally begged the Head of State that the assistance should not be channelled through Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

He even suggested, for good measure, that he is best placed to account for the funds should they be channelled through him.

“You can even me to help me to help you grow,” opined Ambani in a lengthy social media post in which he also reached out to Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

“H.E the President reach out please. Offer the sportsmen something. These young men and women are going through hell.”

Ambani adds that the current FKF office cannot be trusted with funds considering the history of corruption-related allegations that have dogged their stay in office.

But Ambani could as well be preaching to the converted as Sports CS Amina Mohamed has announced in the past that the government is working on ‘something’ for the athletes.