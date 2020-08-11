FKF Electoral Board sets new polls date

FKF President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists at Kandanda House on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is flanked by FKF's CEO Barry Otieno (right) and assistant CEO Micheal Kamure (left). PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) delegates will elect a new president on October 17, its Electoral Board announced on Tuesday.

Further, the Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo, in an address to the media, disclosed that the national elections will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47-counties on September 19.

It will be the third time in a year that FKF is holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March, with the tribunal chairman John Ohaga ruling that the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.

“We’ve had lots of feedback even from those who lost (in the previous elections) but believe it was a free and fair exercise,” explained Tikolo.

She also played down a warning by five presidential aspirants who accused her of releasing the election roadmap without consulting stakeholders.

“Football is a members’ club and Fifa is aware of this exercise. I have not received any letter from a member asking me not to proceed to hold elections,” she explained.

The Board has also released the rules of engagement for the elections, indicating among other that a presidential candidate must be an adult Kenyan citizen by birth and be endorsed by at least FKF members.