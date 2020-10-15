Five robbery with violence suspects posing as matatu operators arrested





Police on Tuesday night arrested five robbery with violence suspects who were masquerading as matatu operators in Nairobi.

Officers based at Buruburu police station nabbed Samuel Maina Wanyoike, Joseph Wainaina Gitau, Felix Otieno, Dennis Omondi Otieno and Collins Oduor while operating a Travelers Sacco matatu.

Police said they acted on intelligence and arrested the five aboard a 14-seater matatu with registration number KBK 624 F.

Police said the vehicle was captured on CCTV footage as it was being pursued by a group of motorcycle riders after the occupants allegedly lured and violently robbed a man, who later sought the riders’ assistance.

“While the suspects were being booked in the Occurrence Book, the victim reported to the station, positively identified them and narrated his ordeal,” a statement from police read in part.

Among the items recovered after their arrest included mobile phones and bags believed to be stolen from other victims.

All the recovered items have been kept as exhibits as suspects are being prepared for arraignment.