Five people injured in Mathare fire

Five people were left with minor injuries after a fire gutted several houses in Mathare on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the public joined hands with Nairobi County fire brigade team, Kenya Power, Kenya Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to put out the fire.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, those injured were treated at the scene by doctors from MSF.

The cause of the fire is still yet to be established.

Residents and shop owners tried to salvage what they could before the Nairobi County fire engines arrived to put out the fire.

The fire engines had a difficult time accessing the fire because of the narrow roads in the area.