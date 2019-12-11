Five Kenyan counties put on alert after Cyclone Belna hits Madagascar

Five counties have been put on alert after the tropical Cyclone Belna made a devastating landfall in Madagascar.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, the cyclone has sent heavy rains into the region including Kenya.

The cyclone has impacted the Madagascan Coast with major storm surge, hurricane force winds and very heavy torrential rainfall.

The counties put on alert include Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta.

“Belna is currently influencing the weather over Kenya indirectly, by creating favorable conditions for heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the country,” said Stella Aura, head of the meteorological department.

#CycloneBelna made landfall in Madagascar with significant impacts on the Madagascan Coast including major storm surge, hurricane force winds and very heavy torrential rainfall.

The Kenyan coastal region as indicated by the satellite image remains clear pic.twitter.com/kSkDcNfU2p — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) December 10, 2019

She however pointed out that Kenya is largely safe.

According to the met department tropical cyclones do not form within five degrees north and five degrees south of the Equator.

The met department also said normal rains are expected to continue in several parts of the country.

According to Wikipedia tropical cyclone is a rapidly rotating storm system characterized by a low-pressure center, a closed low-level atmospheric circulation, strong winds, and a spiral arrangement of thunderstorms that produce heavy rain.