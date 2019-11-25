Five family members perish after their car is swept away by flash floods

Five people from the same family died after the vehicle they were in was swept away by flash floods at Ngatatoek area in Kajiado Central on Monday morning.

The victims – two adults and three children – were travelling from Namanga to Bisil in Kajiado when the incident happened.

The family had made a stopover for the night in Namanga after spending the weekend in Tanzania where they had attended a wedding.

The bodies are currently at Kajiado County Referral Hospital.

Confirming the incident, area police commander Daudi Loronyokwe asked motorists and the residents to be extra careful during this rainy season.

On Friday night a heavy downpour in West Pokot more than 45 people dead in the villagers of Nyarkulian, Parua, Sepit, and Muino after their houses were swept away by a landslide.

Dozens of families were also left homeless after their house was buried by the landslide.