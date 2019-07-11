Five dead, 13 injured in grisly matatu accident

Five people died and 13 others were critically injured in an accident at Muumaandu along the Machakos-Wote road on Wednesday night.

The Machakos County emergency services director Mr David Mwongela confirmed the crash involving a 14-seater matatu.

The matatu rolled several times after the driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst.

Mr Mwongela said that the vehicle had been overloaded and was speeding when the accident occured at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

HIGH SPEED

“The Nissan that belongs to Matapra sacco was on high speed when one of the rear tyres burst hence rolling several times a few metres before Muumaandu town,” Mr Mwongela said.

He added that those injured were rushed to the Machakos Level Five Hospital for treatment.

The bodies were taken to the hospital’s morgue.

Mr Mwongela urged drivers to exercise caution while on the road and to follow traffic rules to avert accidents.