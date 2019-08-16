Five arrested in Nairobi repackaging sugar meant for refugees

Detectives in Kayole have confiscated 446 bags of counterfeit sugar in Chokaa area, Kayole as part of the sustained war on contraband goods.

The detectives who were accompanied by officials from Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) arrested five suspects who were found repackaging the sugar in bags of 50-kilogram bags and sell at Green Ventures stores in Kayole.

The ACA official estimated the market price for the sugar at 5 million.

STING OPERATION: Our Inspectors together with @DCI_Kenya last night impounded 450 bags of counterfeit sugar worth KSH 5m from Green Ventures Stores in Chokaa Kayole Nairobi. 5 suspects arrested & assisting in further investigations.@halake_elema @FloraMutahi @Wanyamamusiambo pic.twitter.com/LS6pKY3MSx — ACA KENYA (@ACAKenya) August 16, 2019

“The sugar which is believed to be from the Western Region was indicated not for sale. Exhibits secured and samples collected for further analysis,” he said.

The five suspects, Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga, were found repackaging the sugar labeled as “not for sale’ suspected to belong to World Food Programme.

Detectives took samples of the sugar believed to be from the Western region of the country and took them to the government chemist for analysis, in a bid to determine whether it is fit for human consumption.

The five are in police custody awaiting to be arraigned after police complete investigations.