Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Five arrested in Nairobi repackaging sugar meant for refugees

By Amina Wako August 16th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives in Kayole have confiscated 446 bags of counterfeit sugar in Chokaa area, Kayole as part of the sustained war on contraband goods.

The detectives who were accompanied by officials from Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) arrested five suspects who were found repackaging the sugar in bags of 50-kilogram bags and sell at Green Ventures stores in Kayole.

OTHER ARTICLES

The ACA official estimated the market price for the sugar at 5 million.

“The sugar which is believed to be from the Western Region was indicated not for sale. Exhibits secured and samples collected for further analysis,” he said.

The five suspects, Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga, were found repackaging the sugar labeled as “not for sale’ suspected to belong to World Food Programme.

Detectives took samples of the sugar believed to be from the Western region of the country and took them to the government chemist for analysis, in a bid to determine whether it is fit for human consumption.

The five are in police custody awaiting to be arraigned after police complete investigations.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Ethic’s hit song ‘Figa’ disappears from...