#FirstClassBetrayal: Jobless Kenyans post certificates online hoping to secure employment

By Hilary Kimuyu July 22nd, 2019 1 min read

Jobless Kenyans have swarmed social media to share their heartbreaking struggles in searching for employment to no avail despite holding impressive academic papers.

On Sunday, Citizen TV,  aired the story of Kelvin Ochieng, a First-Class graduate at University of Nairobi (UON) who is jobless and homeless.

Kelvin, a former Maranda High School student, scored straight A’s in KCSE and proceeded to study Actuarial Science at the university.

A stranger, Christopher Oloo, one day saw him sleeping on the streets and took him in. They live together in Kosovo, Mathare slums.

“I was frustrated and went to live in the streets for a year after failing to land a job. It’s better living in Mathare than lying in the streets. Back home, they all believed that I would be the saviour,” said Kelvin.

“I applied to Central Bank and other top firms but ended up in vain. This frustration weighed up on me until I contemplated suicide,” he added.

Jeff Koinange, the TV host, called on potential employers to come to Kelvin’s aid.

“There has to be somebody out there who can help Kelvin. First-class Honours. A First-class student. It’s not right. We will have failed as a nation if we can’t help such people out there,” said Mr Koinange.

He later revealed that several people had reached out asking for the graduate’s number.

Soon after the story aired, other frustrated graduates took to social media to ask for help. Many shared their certificates and mobile numbers just in case there is an opening.

Here are some of them.

