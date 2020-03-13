WATCH: First coronavirus patient in Kenya is black – Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has advised Kenyans to drop the notion that black people are immune to coronavirus.

Mr Kagwe said the first confirmed case of the killer virus is a black woman.

“There has been this misguided notion that you can’t get coronavirus because (you’re black). The lady is 27 years and she is black.

He added that the government had done all it could to trace all the people she got in touch with after coming to Kenya from the US via UK.

“We have done all the contact tracing and have all the names including the people who sat next to her on the flights she took,” he said.

“The lady travelled from Ohio through Chicago through London, and finally landed Nairobi. In these all these places she was screened. Even in Nairobi, she was screened but all the while she was fine. She didn’t display any symptoms.”