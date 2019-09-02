Firefighters to the rescue after Pope Francis gets trapped inside personal lift

The world most powerful clergyman was on Sunday trapped inside his personal lift on Sunday for more than 25 minutes.

The 82-year-old Pope Francis had to be freed by Vatican firefighters after an electrical fault brought his private lift to a halt inside the ornate Apostolic Palace.

Pope was on his way to his Sunday service when the incident happened forcing him to run 10 minutes late for the service.

“I have to apologize for being late, but there was an accident, I was trapped inside an elevator for 25 minutes.” the pope as quoted by The Telegraph.

He then asked the crowd for a round of applause for the firefighters for the work well done

“Thank goodness, the firefighters arrived, and I thank them so much, and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again,” he said.

TV networks in Italy which broadcast the prayer live had been concerned that the delay might have been due to health reasons, AFP reported.