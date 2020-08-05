Fired Zambian minister gets his wife’s support in nude video scandal





The wife of Zambia’s former Education Minister has publicly supported him days after he was fired after his sex videos went viral on social media.

David Mabumba was fired by President Edgar Lungu after his nude videos hit social media.

The Head of State did not, however, explain why he had kicked out Mabumba from his Cabinet.

“I have relieved Minister of General Education Hon. David Mabumba of his duty with immediate effect. I have thanked him for the services he rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavours,” said President Lungu in a statement on August 1.

And while there have been widespread condemnation of Mabumba’s actions, his wife Vivian, has remained steadfast in her support, while describing the incident as a ‘calamity’ to her 20-year old marriage.

“I know God Almighty has seen your tears and has forgiven you too. Let’s now wipe our tears of shame my love and move forward. You are mine forever David for the 20 years I have been with you in marriage have been awesome. We have conquered many battles in 20 years and even this one, we shall conquer in Jesus Christ’s name,” Vivian said.

In the graphic viral footage a stark naked Mabumba appears to record himself with a phone in several scenes, including inside a car.

