Akothee warns bachelors to keep off her 'drunkard' daughters – VIDEO

By Nairobi News Reporter March 5th, 2019 1 min read

Singer Akothee is at it again, sending tongues wagging after referring to her daughters as drunkards.

In a self-taken video she shared on social media, Akothee and her third born child Fancy Makadia are captured enjoying a glass of red wine.

The mother of five warned prospective husbands to be prepared to live with her daughters’ drinking habits.

“Okay don’t you dare marry my daughters because they drink like me, they are drunkards. They drink wine at dinner,”

Fancy then jumps in the conversation by adding that if they do not see a bar in a restaurant they panic and get goose bumps.

Since the beginning of her career five years ago, Akothee as shocked and stunned her fans who keep wondering how far she is willing to go for fame.

