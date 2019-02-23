Firearm evaluation exercise at Mathare Hospital marred by bribery claims





The Ministry of Health has suspended the ongoing firearm evaluation exercise that has been ongoing at Mathare Hospital.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Ms Georgina Wangui Kamunge who is a senior officer at the hospital for allegedly demanding bribes from firearm holders seeking psychiatric evaluation reports from the hospital.

The anti-graft body said that it received complaints from the firearm holders who said that they were being charged an extra Sh 5,000 and were not being issued with receipts.

“EACC received several complaints from firearm holders seeking the said evaluation reports stating that the process was marred with gross corruption,” EACC said in a statement.

BRIBE DEMANDS

It is then that detectives from EACC raided the hospital where they obtained recordings of the bribe demands by the suspect and others who are yet to be arrested.

All private firearm holders in the country are undergoing an evaluation exercise which is scheduled to end in March 18 in an order issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Those who make it through the process will then be issued with a card that they have to produce as from March 19.