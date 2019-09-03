Fire reported at Huruma Girls, Nairobi – VIDEO

A fire has broken out at Huruma Girls High School, Nairobi.

According to Kenya Red Cross, the fire was reported at the boarding school which is located in Makadara Constituency and that response team had been dispatched.

Fire Incident reported at Huruma Girls High School in Nairobi. Response teams en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/qKebuBneMz — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 3, 2019

The society did not give the cause of fire and did not indicate if there were any casualties.