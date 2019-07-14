Fear not guys, no more chopping and vasectomy is now reversible – VIDEO

Nairobi men are being called upon to share in the burden of family planning by undergoing reversible vasectomy as a family planning method.

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure to close off sperm ducts.

Medics say with new technology the process is reversible but it is still shrouded by myths on loss of masculinity .

Statistics shows that 663 men underwent the procedure in 2018 and the number is growing. From January to June 2019 alone 1,596 men have undergone vasectomy, a tremendous increase from 2018

Vasectomist Dr. Charles Ochieng had assured that vasectomy has no effect on a man’s sexual drive

“You just remain as natural as you were before. You can still perform your sexual functions, the only difference is after you have done the procedure you cannot be able to impregnate a woman,” he said.

Kakamega county leads in the number of men who have undergone vasectomy, followed by Nakuru and Tharaka Nithi counties respectively.

Other counties in the top 10 include Nyamira, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Nairobi, Bungoma, Kwale and Siaya.