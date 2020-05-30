Join our Telegram Channel
FBI ‘called in’ after Kenyan urges American protesters to burn White House

By Chad Kitundu May 30th, 2020 1 min read

A section of Americans went into panic mode after a little-known Kenyan man posted a comment on Facebook Live implying that he was part of the protestors and had intentions of burning the White House.

On Friday, one Alex G Ndiritu asked Americans to burn the White House down in the wake of protests against the killing a civilian George Floyd.

He made the comment on a Facebook Live coverage of the protests happening in Minneapolis as the protesters were seen burning Minneapolis police station and a bank in the town.

American comedian and actor Terrence Williams brought the matter to the fore after he posted a screenshot of the comment and tagged American security agencies urging them to be on the lookout.

The comment went viral with more alarmed Americans tagging the CIA, the FBI and the Secret.

Within hours, the comedian Tweet was retweeted, liked and commented over 10,000, and the number now stands at over 100,000.

While the Americans were panicking, Kenyans on the hand were making fun at them wondering how a Kenyan man stuck in a rural village had caused panic thousands of miles away.

