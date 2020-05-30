FBI ‘called in’ after Kenyan urges American protesters to burn White House

A section of Americans went into panic mode after a little-known Kenyan man posted a comment on Facebook Live implying that he was part of the protestors and had intentions of burning the White House.

On Friday, one Alex G Ndiritu asked Americans to burn the White House down in the wake of protests against the killing a civilian George Floyd.

He made the comment on a Facebook Live coverage of the protests happening in Minneapolis as the protesters were seen burning Minneapolis police station and a bank in the town.

American comedian and actor Terrence Williams brought the matter to the fore after he posted a screenshot of the comment and tagged American security agencies urging them to be on the lookout.

THEY ARE THREATENING TO BURN DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE! We must Protect President Trump and his Administration. All threats must be taken seriously. Please RT to inform the FBI, Secret Service and the CIA .@FBI @CIA @SecretService pic.twitter.com/7Wbvwsmd4k — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 29, 2020

The comment went viral with more alarmed Americans tagging the CIA, the FBI and the Secret.

Within hours, the comedian Tweet was retweeted, liked and commented over 10,000, and the number now stands at over 100,000.

While the Americans were panicking, Kenyans on the hand were making fun at them wondering how a Kenyan man stuck in a rural village had caused panic thousands of miles away.

Never underestimate the power of village mates! Alex Ndiritu has stopped reggae pale White House na jamaa Yuko tu huku Ndereru — ⚡ FOLLOW HELP ⚡ (@Gains_Ken) May 30, 2020

Alex Ndiritu had USA right where he wanted😀😀 King that! — KWN (@KittimWn) May 30, 2020

"I need to see your Id" police crackdown in the us as they are searching for one Alex ndiritu,wanted for threatening the white house.

😭 pic.twitter.com/U9gCM4LqtW — Don nel (@Donnel4real) May 30, 2020

You must be the one they call Alex Ndiritu. Phones are so impersonal. Why don't we meet for 30 minutes and talk for show. Dembe will forward you the location. If you care to hear me out,wonderful. Otherwise ,good luck because the FBI is coming for you. pic.twitter.com/VQoLzfpq8v — GOAT 🐐 (@herine_lando) May 30, 2020

Alex Ndiritu ana comment from his single room in Ndumberi anafanya wame dispatch the whole of FBI, CIA, SWAT na Secret Service kwenda White House ku beef up security 😭 — Billy The GOAT (@CrazyNairobian) May 29, 2020