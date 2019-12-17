Father to testify against his son in robbery with violence case

A 23-year-old man, who staggered into his father’s house in Mathare allegedly robbing two women on Jamhuri Day night, has been charged with robbery with violence.

Brian Odhiambo was charged with violently robbing Catherine Mwikali Katiwa of a cellphone worth Sh 1,000, a flash disk and Sh500.

He has also been charged with handling stolen goods after he was allegedly found with the items, and another count of handling stolen property.

Odhiambo shocked his father James Ogutu after he arrived home in drunken stupor with two mobile phones in the handbag rigging at the same time.

He is said to have nearly slapped his father after he asked where he had gotten the items.

Ogutu reported the matter to the police and Odhiambo was arrested with the items while still drunk. His father is listed as the key witnesses in the case.

Police received calls from Katiwa’s callers and informed them that she had been robbed of her phone. Ogutu traced the other woman robbed by his son to recover her items.

The complainants told police they were waylaid by armed men and robbed.

Odhiambo denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was released on a bond of Sh 500,000. Hearing of the case starts on April 23 next year.