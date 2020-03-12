Family uses obituary to school gyms after kin dies during workout

A family mourning the death of their son has put on the spot gyms that operate without personnel or functioning first aid department.

The deceased Joseph Njue Githae died on March 3, 2020, after he collapsed in the gym while exercising, according to an obituary in the Daily Nation.

Without giving much information, the family faulted the gym for not having a first aid department.

“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Joseph Njue Githae (Joe) an international marketing consultant, on 3rd March 2020 after he collapsed in the gym while exercising. Gyms should introduce a first aid department,” read part of the obituary.

Mr Njue will be laid to rest this Friday at the Lang’ata cemetery.