Family seeking justice for kin whose genitals were bitten off by neighbour

The victim whose genitals were bitten off by a neighbour during a scuffle in Juja, Kiambu county. PHOTO | COURTESY

The victim whose genitals were bitten off by a neighbour during a scuffle in Juja, Kiambu county. PHOTO | COURTESY





A family is seeking justice after their kin’s genitals were bitten off by a neighbour during an argument.

The mother of the victim narrated how a neighbour who claimed to be from the same estate in Juja, Kiambu county, started a scuffle with her youngest son after he claimed that she was building a rental apartment on a locality designed for residential areas.

The mother claims that she was only building a one-storey house for her two sons and not rentals.

She said she received a call from the project’s security guard on the night of September 23 informing her that her house was under demolition.

The following day, she went to the scene of the incident in the company of her youngest son and on arrival, mother and son found their house had been reduced to rubbles.

HEATED ARGUMENT

She confronted the neighbour and two reportedly got into a heated argument as she followed the man home. The mother says she only wanted to get to the bottom of the matter.

While at the suspect’s house, her son got into an argument with the suspect. During the scuffle the man pounced on the young man and bit off his genitals.

The suspect has since been arrested but the family is now seeking compensation for the damages incurred in the demolition of their house and justice for the son who is now painfully recovering at home.

“There are relevant agencies mandate to demolish houses if they don’t meet set standards but the man maliciously destroyed our property, which I took a huge loan to put up,” she said.