Family of the Kasarani man who was shot eight times speaks out

The family of a man who was shot seven times during armed robbery at an M-Pesa shop has given an update on his state of health.

Speaking to a local television, his brother Donnie Mwema, and wife Mary Mwema said that the victim, Richard Mwema, was doing well and he had even started talking.

Mrs Mwema, who was celebrating her birthday on Friday, said that she was shocked when her husband wished her a happy birthday.

“We thank God and what I can say is that he has been faithful and we have really seen his healing hand,” she said, adding that the children have been asking her the whereabouts of their father but she keeps on assuring them that he would go back home.

The mother of twins aged three said that the only challenge the family was currently experiencing was that they were not in a position to raise the money needed to foot the bills.

MCHANGO ACCOUNT

“The bill is going up each new day and for that reason, we opted to start a digital point where well-wishers can assist us to raise the funds,” she said.

According to her, the family had registered a M-Changa account and asked members of the public willing to assist to send their contributions to M-Pesa pay bill number is 891300 and on account number 36441.

The family also revealed that Mr Mwema had undergone two surgeries and doctors had already removed seven of the eight bullets that were lodged in his body.

Donnie Mwema, his brother said that he would undergo surgery to remove the remaining bullet next week.

Mr Mwema was shot by a gangster in the Sunton area on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at around 10pm in a incident that was captured in a CCTV that has been making rounds on social media.

After the incident, he was rushed to a local hospital in Kasarani before he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.