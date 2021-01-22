Families worry as prostitutes move to estates





The evolving times have seen practitioners of the world’s oldest profession change tack to retain their client base in a move that has put the country’s moral fibre to the test.

And business is booming, if a week-long patrol of some of Kenya’s populous towns and neighbourhoods by the Nation is anything to go by. On the internet, some websites purport to offer escort services — men or women who pose as dates — while in reality they are a one-stop shop for prostitution.