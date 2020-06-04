Fairmont rescinds decision to fire all employees after GoK pressure

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts on Thursday rescinded a decision it had made last month to fire all employees a week after the government demanded an explanation over the same.

The hotel group, in a statement, said the owners of the hotels were committed towards the health, safety and wellbeing of the employees.

The hotelier said it had withdrawn the retrenchment memo circulated to staff on May 27, following a consultative meeting held with the Workers Committee Management and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospital and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) on Wednesday.

“We would like to reiterate that the owners, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts and subsequently Accor Hotels are very committed towards the health, safety and wellbeing of the employees,” read part of the new memo.

“To this end, the Management has withdrawn the said memo as we continue with consultative meetings with all stakeholders until an agreement is reached.”

Last month, the hotel announced that it had closed its doors indefinitely adding that it had not been able to pay salaries to employees following the effects of Covid-19 in the country.

The management then resolved to close down after it was apparent that they could still not fulfill a payment deal reached with its employees.

“Due to the uncertainty of when and how the impact of the global pandemic will result in the business picking up soon, we are left with no option but to close down the business indefinitely,” said Mehdi Morad, Country General Manager Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

A day later, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, from the AG’s office demanded a response on the matter saying it is “of profound public interest” to justify its decision to sack all employees of its Norfolk and Mara Safari Club establishments.