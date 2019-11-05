Facebook changes its logo to accommodate WhatsApp and Instagram colours

Facebook on Monday unveiled a new logo that’s meant to represent the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others.

The logo just says “Facebook,” but in a really bland and generic font, which alternates between blue, green and hues of purple, red and orange, all colours that represent its other brands.

Blue stands for Facebook, green WhatsApp and purple, red and orange for Instagram.

A GIF shows the word mark displaying in different colours to represent the different brands.

“People should know which companies make the products they use,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The company plans to use the new logo on products and marketing materials in the weeks ahead.

“This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences,” it added.

In June, the company began including “from Facebook” within its apps that includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.