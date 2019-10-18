Ezekiel Mutua defends CS Joe Mucheru over appointment of dead man at KFCB

The CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Ezekiel Mutua has defended the bizarre reappointment of a dead person to the KFCB board.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru sparked outrage when he reappointed the late Robert Kochalle on Thursday in a Kenya gazette notice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology, re-appoints Gathoni Kung’u, Robert Kochalle, Nereah Alouch Okanga as members of the Kenya Film Classification Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 21st October, 2019,” read the gazette notice.

But according to Mutua, that is a small issue being blown out of proportion.

“Small issue being blown out of proportion. The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed. It was not CS Mucheru’s mistake at all as the conversation started when KFCB was under under Ministry of Sports & Culture,” tweeted Mutua.

The Kochalle died in May 2018 at the Aga Khan Hospital, according to an obituary which was placed by the Board in the Daily Nation.