Joe Mwangi in the soup as Mutula offers ‘exploited’ gymnast Wendy Waeni free legal services

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has offered legal services to gymnast Wendy Waeni following her claims that her former manager Joe Mwangi had exploited her.

Junior shared a picture of himself with Waeni, 14, at his office when she was at the beginning of her career.

The senator said that the picture was taken by Mr Mwangi who was Waeni’s manager at the time.

“This picture was taken by Joe Mwangi in my office. The statement by Wendy on JKL yesterday is a criminal complaint,” tweeted Mr Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

The photo drew the attention of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who prompted Mr Mutula to legally represent the girl. He agreed.

“Bro…Represent her. Will provide my side of the story as well,” replied Mr Sakaja.

HER LABOUR

Ms Waeni appeared on the Jeff Koinange Live show on Wednesday where she spoke about her career revealing that although she had successfully been able to build her brand and receive global recognition, she is yet to reap the fruits of her labour.

This, she says, is all because of her former manager Mr Mwangi who, according to her, did not share the money generated from her talent.

Waeni and her mother have been forced to live in a single room in Huruma with her mother resorting to selling sweets and cigarettes to make ends meet.

“I have been performing all over the world Jeff, I have performed in Germany, Rwanda, China but right now I live in Huruma in a single room, and I have not got even a single penny. My Mum is really suffering right now, I know she is working right now she sells sweets,” said Wendy Waeni.

Ms Waeni started gymnastics aged four while living in Huruma estate where her current group used to practice in an open field.

