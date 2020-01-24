Expect heavy rains this week, met dept warns Nairobians

Kenya Meteorological Department has told Nairobians to brace for a week of heavy rains.

According to a statement from the department, the heavy rainfall will also be experienced in other parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm is expected on Friday, January 24, in parts of Nairobi, South Western Kenya, and Central.

RAINFALL

“It is expected to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th January over Nairobi, Coast, Southeast, Central, Western and parts of northeastern regions,” the statement reads in part.

The coverage and intensity are expected to lower over the South Eastern, North Eastern and the Coast from January 28.

However, on January 28 and 29, Western and Central Rift regions are expected to receive more than 40mm of rainfall.

The rainfall is expected to subside from January 30 in most parts of the country.

All the 47 counties are listed as areas of concern with Kenyans being told to be on the lookout for potential flash floods.

Residents have been advised to avoid driving through, or walking in, moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.