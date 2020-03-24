Expect enhanced rainfall from today – met dept

Most parts of the country are expected to record an increase in rainfall from March 24 to 30.

This is according to a statement by Kenya Meteorological Department that was issued on Tuesday.

From Tuesday, March 24, the rains will intensify to more than 40mm.

This increase will be noted around the highlands East of the Rift valley (including Nairobi area) the Northeast, the Coastal strip and the South Eastern lowlands.

Others are Lake Victoria’s basin, the highlands west of the rift valley, the central and south Rift valley.

The counties to experience the rainfall include Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega,vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia.

These places are likely to experience morning rains over a few places for much of the forecast period. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are also expected over several places throughout the forecast period.

Evening showers are expected over several places on Tuesday and Thursday and over few places on the other nights.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi in the highlands East of the Rift Valley will experience rainfall from Friday while the rest of the mornings will be sunny.

Afternoon rainfall in the regions is expected from Tuesday increasing to other places on Wednesday.

Evening showers are expected over several places on Thursday and Friday and over a few places on the other nights.