Expect bulk SMS alerts from government on coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has partnered with Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom in a bid to ensure proper, timely and accurate public awareness.

Government Spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, in a circular issued on Monday, said the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has approved sending of bulk information messages on coronavirus to all local mobile phone users.

Col Oguna added that the public awareness campaign will continue for as long as the coronavirus scare continues to persist.

“Following the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, the Government set up a National Emergency Response Committee to look into measures of stopping importation of the virus into the country,” Oguna said.

He added that the measures include enhancement of preventive and disease management capabilities.

PUBLIC AWARENESS

According to Col Oguna, aspects of preventive measures encompass the need to keep the public informed and updated in order to create public awareness on the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned the threat of a global coronavirus pandemic was “very real”.

More than 3,800 people have died from the coronavirus around the world and more than 110,000 cases confirmed, according to the WHO.

In Africa WHO said Egypt leads with 55 confirmed case of coronavirus, followed by Algeria (20), Senegal (4), Nigeria (2), Cameroon (2), South Africa (3), Morocco (2), Tunisia (2) and Togo (1).