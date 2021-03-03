Ex-TPF star David Ogola rushed to hospital a week after rehab

David Ogola during his TPF days and his current state. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) star David Ogola alias Major was rushed to hospital on Tuesday.

This was shared by his friend Alvan Gatitu, also a former TPF contestant, who asked Kenyans to join him in praying for Ogola’s quick recovery.

In his post, Gatitu said his friend had suddenly fallen ill and that his health complications surfaced on Saturday and got worse three days later.

“Guys help me Pray for David Ogola D major Since Saturday morning he had to be taken to hospital after developing health complications 4 seizures in a span of 6 hours bado ako huko. He can’t stay with me any more since he needs monitoring from a medical facility. He had nowhere else to go,” he posted.

A seizure is an abnormal electrical activity in the brain that happens quickly which may easily go unnoticed but, in serious cases, it may cause unconsciousness and convulsions.

Ogola was rescued from the streets in November after it emerged that he was going through a rough patch in his life.

He was taken into a rehabilitation center where he was discharged close to a fortnight ago.

“Guess who is home from rehab? David Major, remember him? Just came out of rehab today na hata amenona. There is a testimony because this man right here is not the man I last saw going away to rehab. God has surely changed Him,” Gatitu wrote at the time.