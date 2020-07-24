Ex-sacco employee held over registration scam





A former Sacco employee who has been allegedly conning unsuspecting members of the public of money in Nairobi purporting to be in a position to enlist them into the savings cooperative has been arrested.

Gabriel Walubengo is in custody at the Central police station after he was nabbed on Wednesday evening by detectives from the Nairobi Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices.

Detective corporal Bernard Yogo obtained orders to detain Walumbengo for three days pending investigations including a search in his house to recover more evidence.

Part of the evidence Yogo is pursuing through the search at his house authorised by senior resident magistrate David Ndungi of Milimani law courts include documents from the Sacco that Walubengo has been using after he was fired in January.

In an affidavit to support his application for custodial orders, Yogo said he also needs time to obtain Mpesa statements and transactions records from Safaricom and get Walubengo’s proper identification details from the national registration bureau.