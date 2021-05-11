Ex-rugby star Olaba’s bail cancelled until gang rape case is determined

Former rugby player Alex Olaba appearing before a Milimani court on May 3, 2021. The prosecution has applied for Olaba's bail to be cancelled after he allegedly threatened the key witness in a rape case. The prosecution says he should be remanded at Industrial Area remand until the conclusion of the trial. Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

A Nairobi Court has cancelled the bail terms of former Kenya Sevens rugby player Alex Olaba.

Olaba will now be remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until his gang rape case is heard and determined.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul on Monday cancelled initial bond terms issued to Olaba when he was first charged with gang rape.

The court stated, in its ruling, that interfering with witnesses is not something to be taken lightly.

The prosecution had asked the court to cancel Olaba’s bond terms after he was charged with conspiring to murder the main witness in his gang rape case.

Last week, the former rugby star was charged with conspiracy to murder and was held in remand pending a bail cancellation ruling.

He entered a not guilty plea before Magistrate Francis Andayi and was remanded for seven days pending the outcome of his bail application.

Olaba was arrested last month in Nairobi West over the alleged attempted murder of the key witness in the rape case against him and his former rugby colleague Frank Wanyama.

Court documents indicate that on diverse dates between April 14 and 22 in Nairobi, jointly with others not before the court, he conspired to kill a witness whose identity has not been revealed.

Olaba also faces a second charge of conspiring to defeat justice.

The prosecution said on April 22, he interfered with the trial process in the gang rape matter by attempting to cause the death of the key witness.