Ex-Nairobi governor Kidero tests positive to Covid-19





Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on his social media page, Dr Kidero said he took a test for the Coronavirus on Tuesday, together with his family members after he exhibited Covid-19-like symptoms.

He said the rest of his family members tested negative and that he will now go into self-isolation for the next two weeks.

The former Nairobi governor further said he had been vaccinated for the virus on March 29.

“Fellow Kenyans, I got vaccinated against Covid-19 last Monday (29/03/2021) which was followed by Covid-19 like reaction three days later. As a family, we all had Covid tests done yesterday, whose results I have just received. Everybody else is negative except me,” Dr Kidero posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

He appealed to his political team members to go and take Coronavirus tests to ascertain their status after coming into contact with him.

“I advise our team members, whom I’ve been in contact with to go and have themselves tested for Covid immediately. It’s my appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the ministry of health protocols on Covid; wear masks, wash hands with soap and clean, flowing water,use alcohol based hand sanitizers and get vaccinated.”