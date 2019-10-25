Ex-MP Elizabeth Ongoro, hubby in trouble over Sh49 million ghost school

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro and her husband Ferdinand Masha are among 19 individuals suspected to have shared out Sh49 million meant for a school project.

In addition to the alleged embezzlement, the suspects are accused of failing to follow procurement laws.

According the anti-corruption watchdog, the Mashas and 17 other individuals have answers and should present themselves for grilling “immediately”.

“The Commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the school was made without due regard to the procurement laws, the school does not exist, and that payments were made to different individuals and companies associated to the NG-CDF patron and committee members for services not rendered,” says the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak, in a statement.