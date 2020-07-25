Ex-IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba now on a different career path

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba when he appeared before Select committees of both Senate and National Assembly at County Hall on October 5, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba when he appeared before Select committees of both Senate and National Assembly at County Hall on October 5, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba is back in the limelight but this time around, on a different career path.

Growing up in Trans-Nzoia County, maize plantation was what he saw all over. Its tropical climate has made the county evergreen.

Speaking to a local publication, Chiloba says he ventured into silage maize planting but even while working at the commission, his heart was always in farming.

In 2015, he tried his hand in coffee farming, farmed 5 acres but the crop failed due to lack of commitment.

He added that coffee is sensitive to everything you do in the farm including clearing, ploughing and fertilizer application.

But with the help of a friend who does silage maize planting, Chiloba has grown into a big farmer.

A soil specialist visits his farm every three weeks to collect samples of soil for various testings including fertility rate.

Using the results Chiloba treats his plants accordingly.

Chiloba says he harvests the crops after every three months and sells to the Kitale wide market, which has earned him a lot.

The former CEO has also tried his hand in banana production, which he says is doing well, although the soil is saturated.

In 2018, the electoral commission sacked Chiloba having been sent on compulsory leave, prior to the October 26, 2017 repeat presidential elections.