Ex-Harambee Stars coach dismissed by Equatorial Guinea

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has been shown the door by Equatorial Guinea.

The Frenchman took up the role to manage the Equatorial Guinea National team in November 2019 after parting ways with Kenya but has found the going tough after failing to win in AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania and Tunisia.

The Equatorial Guinea Football Federation has now announced his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the month will not be renewed.

🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea Football Federation has decided that they will NOT be renewing the contract of Sébastien Migne which is due to expire this month. Migne was appointed on 8th Nov. 2019 having failed to win his first two 2021 #AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania & Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/9w4GrybSDh — African Football HQ (@AfricanFtblHQ) June 4, 2020

Migne, who is still receiving compensation from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) following his dismissal, had earlier last month threatened to sue FKF due to a delay in payment.

He is currently holed up in France due to coronavirus which means he is unable to travel.

His immediate family (wife and kids) still reside in Kenya.