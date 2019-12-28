Ex-convict butchers wife

An ex-convict allegedly hacked his 40-year-old wife to death at Kibugua village in Embu County.

The suspect Kinyua Njoka who was recently released from prison allegedly killed his wife after she reportedly refused to reconcile with him.

Confirming the Friday incident, Embu North OCPD Godfrey Kere said the man visited the woman identified as Felister Wangari Njeru at her rental house to try and reconcile with her.

The reconciliation turned into a fight and the police believe that the man then killed the woman and took off.

The woman was found unconscious in the house by her daughter who raised an alarm.

She was immediately rushed to Embu Level Five Hospital by her daughter and neighbours.

She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have launched a manhunt for Kinyua whom the daughter says was not aware had been released from Jail.