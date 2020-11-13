Ex-Churchill Show comedian Njoro bounce back after rehab





Former Churchill Show comedian George Njoroge alias Njoro has landed a new job with Nakuru-based Radio station after his long battle with depression.

The comedian landed the new job at Flamingo Radio shortly after his recovery from depression.

Njoro shared the good news with his Instagram fans and asked them to tune in to the show that will be airing Monday-Friday between 7pm-10pm.

“I will be on radio tomorrow. Tonight, we do this. Kindly listen to the show and give me your views,” Njoro stated.

He will be hosting the backstage show alongside DJ Charlie and Otim Otim.

Many, including his former boss Daniel ‘churchill’ Ndakumbi, congratulated Njoro and wished him well.

“That’s ya calling. I know you can do it. You’ve done it at Kiss, in Washington DC. Nakuru Kenya even ain’t ready for you! Focus and kill it…coz we all know you can! Chapa ilale…” reads Mwalimu Churchill’s message to Njoro.

In July, Njoro opened up about his long battle with depression after ‘losing everything’ and being abandoned by most of his friends in the comedy world.

A month later he announced he was taking a three-month break as he went into rehab to overcome his mental health issues.

“Guys, I will be away for some time, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my “engine”( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I will be offline but I will be coming on Instagram live every Saturday at 8 pm to update you on how I am doing with the treatment,” Njoro wrote then.

On October 17, Njoro left rehab saying he was better and thanked everyone who stood by him through the recovery journey.

“I thank God. it’s a tough journey. We did it fam…thank you so much for your support, love and encouragement wish I could meet all of you tukule mutura,” he wrote at the time.